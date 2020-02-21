Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Clyde, TX
Dixie Lou Levens


1932 - 2020
Dixie Lou Levens

Clyde - Dixie Lou Levens, 88, of Clyde died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her daughter's home in McKinney. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.

Dixie was born January 9, 1932 in Breckenridge to Selmon Lee and Ommie (Hawkins) Pollard. She graduated from Breckenridge High School. She worked for Dunigan's in Breckenridge when she met the love of her life, Franklin Levens. They were married in Breckenridge on October 26, 1956. Together they started Abilene Sales in 1969 and moved to Clyde from Abilene in 1970. Dixie was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Clyde. She taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and was a Girl Scouts leader. She raised three generations of kids, never missing a sporting event, no matter how far away. She loved to sew and was a crossword genius and puzzle solver. She radiated goodness, her compassion and love for not just family but anyone who came through her door was unmatched. Many of her grandchildren's friends thought of her as their grandma too, because of how good she was to everyone. Her priority in life was supporting and loving her family. Even strangers wanted to hug her and tell her how beautiful she was. We are all missing our angel on earth.

She is survived by her son Jeffrey Levens and wife Terri of Lubbock; daughter Mindy Levens of McKinney; sister Valeta Ann Matthews of Abilene; seven grandchildren, Dustin Wood, Brittanye Ehle, Brooke Levens, Tatum Veach, Bryton Vogler, Jalyn Levens and Lily Vogler; two great grandchildren, Tobin Levens and Jameson Ehle and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the s Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
