Abilene - Dixie Mae Davis passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 in Abilene. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene Texas.



Dixie was born on August 31, 1938 to Claude and Dainty Molock in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She met the love of her life Daniel Davis in Wichita Falls, Texas and the couple were married on December 31, 1953. With Daniel being in the Airforce they were stationed in several different states and overseas. In 1972 Daniel retired from Dyess Airforce Base and made Abilene become home. After Daniel's retirement Dixie decided to go to cosmetology school and had a 25 year career. During that time she owned Brookhollow Beauty Shop and Dixies Corner. Dixie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will forever be missed.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Davis; her parents, Claude and Dainty Molock; and two brothers, Donald and Harold Molock.



Dixie is survived by her five children, Danny Davis, Sheryl Fillmon and husband Donnie, Mike Davis and wife Becky, Ronnie Davis and wife Donna, Donnie Davis and wife Conni; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one brother, Joe Molock and wife Sandy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



