Dominga Moreno
Stamford - On Wednesday evening, March 20, 2019, our beloved Mother, Dominga Moreno, passed peacefully to her eternal home at the age of 84.
Preceded her in death are her husband, Jesus Moreno in December 1997; daughter Mary Moreno in 1995; 4 sisters, Francis Gomez, Susie Vasquez, Carmen Ballesteros and Aurelia Delgado; 6 brothers, Larry Moreno, Sr., Tino Moreno, Marcy Moreno, Sylvester Moreno, Frank Moreno and Raul Moreno.
Dominga's legacy is carried on in this life by her children, Raymond Moreno of Austin, TX, Mario Moreno of Abilene, TX, Lorenzo Moreno and wife Emilia of Hawley, TX, Lupe Moreno of Jayton, TX, Pete Moreno of Marfa, TX, Liz White of Cross Plains, TX; 4 stepsons, Donnie Moreno and wife Herminia of Abilene, TX, Eddy Moreno and wife Lupe of Lubbock, TX, Joseph Moreno and wife Linda of Abilene, TX, and Gilbert Moreno and wife Gordy of California; 3 sisters and 5 brothers, Janie Martinez and Rachel Perez both of Stamford, TX, Irene Garcia and Ben Moreno both of Abilene, TX, Pete Moreno, Joe Moreno and Mike Moreno all of Stamford, TX, Vince Moreno of Fort Worth, TX; she was grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to her many cherished grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Born March 3, 1935 in Sinton, Texas, Dominga was the second of 19 children born to Merced Moreno and Marta Rios Moreno. She had been a resident of Stamford for 60 years moving her from Violet, Texas. After her marriage to Jesus C. Moreno on March 23, 1962, she worked as a homemaker caring for her husband and children. She. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church; a valued member, musician, dedicated to the Cursillo movement, school of leaders and spent many of her daily hours praying. She shared her beautiful and engaging smile with all.
Family and friends are asked to gather at St. Ann's Catholic Church Saturday, March 23, 2019 for a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Dominga's life at 10:00AM with Father Chaka Thadathil officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home. Rosary will be Friday, March 22nd at 6:00 p.m. at the Tankersley Funeral Home Chapel (807 Columbia).
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 22, 2019