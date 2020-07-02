Dominga Rosales
Abilene - Dominga Juarez Rosales, age 80, passed away peacefully July 1, 2020.Visitation will be from 5pm to 8pm with a rosary at 6:30pm on Monday July 6, 2020 at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St., Abilene. Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday, July 7 at the First Baptist Church of Abilene, 1333 N 3rd Street, Abilene. Interment will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery.
She was born September 3, 1939 to Avelino Juarez and Manuela Gonzales. She married the love of her life, Ysidro Rosales, on August 7, 1956 and together they had nine wonderful children.
Dominga (Minga) was a very strong, spiritual and faithful woman. If there is anyone who could be an example of what a strong woman is after many painful losses in life, it would be her because of her perseverance and will to keep living no matter what she was enduring. She loved her family very much. Nothing meant more to her than spending time with family. Whether it was holiday gatherings or weekend barbecues in the big back yard where many competitive family games were played, everyone was always sure to be at 1501 Plum Street. Minga would always make time to sit around the table and sing her favorite songs all night with her "Deddy" while he or their children played the guitar.
Dominga was preceded in death by her husband, Ysidro Rosales; parents, Avelino and Manuela Juarez; sons, Abren and David Rosales; daughter Rosalinda Escobedo, daughter-in law, Tammie Jo Mitzel Rosales; brothers, Marcelino and Constancio Juarez; sisters, Aurora Daniel, Eva Mendoza, Andrea Ramirez, Maria Loya and Victoria Quesada; granddaughters Angelina Escobedo and Olivia Rosales; and grandson Oscar Garcia.
She leaves behind her son, Ysidro Rosales and wife Barbara; daughter, Manuela
Escobedo and husband Pete; daughter, Teresa Garcia and husband Victor; son, Jesse Rosales and wife Fifi; daughter, Soña Portillo and husband Daniel; son, Avelino Rosales; sister, Carmen Gomez. She also leaves behind 25 grandchildren, 54 great- grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com
