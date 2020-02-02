|
Domingo "Sunday" Molina
Domingo "Sunday" Molina went to be with our Lord on January 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 60 years old.
Domingo was born on January 23, 1960 in Lamesa, Texas. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1978. Domingo served in the United States Navy from 1989 to 1993 as a postal clerk on the U.S.S Kitty Hawk (CV-63).
He worked throughout his life with special needs children, which was his true passion, most recently working at Avondale House in Houston, Texas.
Domingo is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Benita Molina and his brother Phil Molina. He is survived by his two children, Ashley and Michael Molina (Gabriella), their mother Nelda Molina, and his grandchildren Crystal and Alicia. He is also survived by his siblings Theresa Galvan (the late Victor), Lupe Martinez (David), Mary Helen Molina, Johnny Molina (Sylvia), Jesse Molina (Irma), Lydia Bretado (Rick) and brother-in-law Francisco Munoz.
Domingo will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Abilene Funeral Home on Wednesday February 5th at 10 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at the from 1PM-7PM.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020