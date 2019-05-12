Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
Don Bledsoe

Don Bledsoe Obituary
Don Bledsoe

Abilene, TX - Don Bledsoe, 78, of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Abilene.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Amy Wilson Feltz, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Don was born on February 27, 1941 in Abilene, Texas to the late Skinny and Louise (Craig) Bledsoe. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1958 and McMurry University in 1964. He and Jo Lackey were married on August 3, 1963 in Avoca, Texas. Don owned and operated Abilene Insurance Agency and Shook Tire Company. At the age of 16, Don obtained his pilot's license and later worked flying pipelines for several years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to fly. He was a member of the EAA, the Quiet Birdmen and the Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Don served in the Army Reserve and has been a resident of Abilene most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles Bledsoe.

Survivors include his wife Jo of Abilene; one son Brad Bledsoe and wife Donna of New Port Richey, Florida; two daughters, Vicky Bledsoe and wife Chris Welch of Austin, Texas and Becky Miller and husband Anton of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; and three grandchildren, Matthew Bledsoe, Josh Miller and Jake Miller.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to the , 301 S Pioneer Dr, Suite 105, Abilene, Texas 79605 or a .

The family of Don Bledsoe wishes to extend our sincere thanks to staff of the Windcrest Care Center.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 12, 2019
