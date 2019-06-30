|
Don Bunton
Abilene - Don Bunton, 71, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Abilene, Texas.
Born in Graham, Texas on November 13, 1947, Don was the son of Oscar Denwood Bunton and Geneva Ann (Bowen) Bunton. He was a 1966 graduate of Ranger High School and attended Ranger Junior College where he met Linda Doris Davis, whom he married on January 29, 1969, in Abilene. Don graduated from The University of Texas at Austin - School of Pharmacy in 1971, and that same year moved to Munday, Texas. He began working for the Smith family at Smith Drug & Grace Gift Center, which he purchased in 1985 and owned and operated until 2004. He most recently was working in Rotan, Texas at Fisher County Hospital where he retired two months ago.
In Munday, Don was a deacon and elder in the Munday Church of Christ. He also served on the Knox County Hospital District Board of Directors and was a past president of the hospital district. Don was an avid and loyal University of Texas Longhorn fan. He loved to golf and fish.
Don was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Lee Bunton on November 27, 2018; his father; his mother who died when he was six years of age; and his stepmother, Opal Boles Bunton.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Bunton of Abilene; son, Mike Bunton and wife Kassie of Plains, Texas; daughter, Cheryl Bunton Green and husband Luke of Lubbock, Texas; and three grandchildren, Ty Houtchens of Lubbock, and Desi Bunton and Macy Bunton of Plains.
Visitation will be 2:00 to 3:30 P.M. Sunday, June 30, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 1, in Evergreen Cemetery in Ranger, Texas, officiated by Rodney Hamon. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Love & Care Ministries, 233 Fannin Street, Abilene, TX 79603.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 30, 2019