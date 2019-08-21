|
Don Clare
Abilene - Jeffrey Don Clare, 54, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Abilene.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 22nd, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
Don was born in Abilene, Texas on January 25, 1965, the son of Reba Maurine (Atwood) and Oura B. Clare. He was a lifelong resident of Abilene where he graduated from Cooper High School and worked with his stepfather and brother in the family business, Tom's Tire World. Don was a member of the Catholic church.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Tom Ceniglis.
Don is survived by his wife, Iris Clare of Abilene; his mother, Reba Ceniglis of Abilene; his father, Oura Clare and wife Helen of Coleman; his son, Zane Michael Clare and Zane's half-brother Van of Abilene; a brother, Tom Ceniglis, Jr. and wife Angie of Abilene; and two sisters, Dani Ward of Abilene and Susie White of San Antonio. Don is also survived by a host of nieces, including Haley Ward of San Antonio; nephews, including Austen Ceniglis and wife Melanie of Abilene, AJ Ceniglis and wife Emily of Abilene, and Chris Moore of Hondo, TX; cousins and extended family and friends.
Memorials may be made in Don's name to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601; or Love & Care Ministries, 233 Fannin Street, Abilene. TX 79603.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 21, 2019