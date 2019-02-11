|
Don Faulkner
Abilene, TX
Donald Carol Faulkner, 68, of Abilene, Texas passed away on February 8, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Burial will follow in the Crews Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12th at the funeral home.
Don was born October 25, 1950 to Kenneth and Sue Faulkner in Abilene. He graduated from Cooper High School in 1969 and then went on to graduate from the University of Texas in Austin in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He married Margie Matthews on May 25, 1973 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Crews, Texas. He worked in the family business, Faulkner & Sons Construction, before starting Don Faulkner Construction in 1983. He was an active member of the Big Country Home Builder's Association and National Association of Home Builders. Above all he was a dearly beloved husband, father, and uncle to his family. He was a master chef and fierce game competitor that loved spending time with his family hunting or at the lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Sue, and his sister, Marcia Easley.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margie, and their children Angela (Joe Roberson), Joel Faulkner, and Michael Faulkner; siblings: Ronnie (Marilyn), Gary (Nancy), Gail, and Frank (Krystal); grandchildren: Tyler, Kyler (Tayler), Riley, Zackry, and Brennan; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brennan Faulkner, Zackry Faulkner, Brant Faulkner, Riley Roberson, Joe Roberson, and Tyler Roberson.
Memorials may be given in Don's honor to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St., Abilene, TX 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 11, 2019