Don Haynes
Don Roger Haynes 80, of Stamford, passed away Saturday November 23, 2019 in Munday, Texas. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 27 in the Fairview Cemetery Tuxedo, Texas with Pastor John Erwin officiating. Don's family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26 at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home in Stamford.
Don was born December 18, 1938 in Stamford. He is the son of the late Hollis and Hattie Rae Ferguson Haynes. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1957, and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas Tech University in 1961. He married Judy Carlton July 1, 1961 in Tuxedo. Throughout his life Don lived in various towns but always considered Stamford his home. He was able to move back to Stamford when he began working for West Texas Utilities (now AEP) where he worked for many years until his retirement.
Don was a past member of the Lions Club. Don was a faithful member of St. John's United Methodist Church where he was always willing to help with anything that needed to be done.
He enjoyed trains, riding as well as movies and documentaries. Don's true passion was genealogy. He has assisted many people in finding and being re-acquainted with their family members. He also spent many hours updating and mapping our local cemeteries.
Don is preceded in death by his parents and one grandson Jacob Haynes.
Family left to cherish his memories are his wife Judy Haynes of Stamford; sons Danny Haynes and wife Stephanie of Richmond, Texas and Bryan Haynes of Dallas; one sister Hollis Rae Boyd of Austin; Grandchildren Patrick Tuley of Houston, Ashely Tuley of Oklahoma City, OK, and Madison Haynes of Dallas as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to The Treasures of Grace Prison Ministry in care of Sue McCurley, 1508 North Avenue G, Haskell, Texas 79521.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019