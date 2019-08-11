Services
Fry-SmithFuneral Home - Tuscola
502 Kent Ave.
Tuscola, TX 79562
325-554-7404
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fry-SmithFuneral Home - Tuscola
502 Kent Ave.
Tuscola, TX 79562
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Radiant Life Church
3432 North 1st St.
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Wilson Obituary
Don Wilson

Ovalo - Don Wilson,beloved father, passed away on August 8, 2019 at the age of 92 at his home in Ovalo, Texas.

Don was born May 25, 1927 to Harold and Sallie Mae Wilson in Winters, Texas. He married Betty Smith in Oklahoma City, 1951. They spent 43 years together and had two daughters and one son. Later he married Honey Casey in 1996, combining families and adding step children, Penny, Newman, and Lanna.

He began a career in the military at a young age by joining the Merchant Marines which had him traveling to Panama, Korea, and Spain. After 20 years in the Air Force, he retired and began a career working at the Abilene State Park where he worked for the Parks and Wildlife division for 23 years before retiring from this second career.

Square dancing was a big part of Don's life. He loved to square dance, and was a part time caller for Wagon Wheel, and at a nursing home. He enjoyed dancing with other clubs in other cities and volunteered at Rose Park Senior Citizens Center. Don loved all people.

Don is survived by his two daughters; Debra Wilson, and Joni Mercier & Gary; step children, Penny Ward and husband Jim, Newman Casey and wife Susan, Lanna Fields and husband James; daughter-in-law, Donna Wilson, 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Smith (1994); wife, Honey Casey (2019); brother, Billy Wilson; sisters, Flora King, Clemmie Reel, Lena Mae Meyer, and Freddie Riggans.

A visitation will be held at Fry-Smith Funeral Home Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6 to 8;00pm. Services will be at Radiant Life Church, 3432 North 1st St.,Abilene, Texas, Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00am with burial to follow at McBee cemetery, Ovalo, Texas at 11:30am, directed by Fry-Smith Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made in Don's name to Radiant Life Church in Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now