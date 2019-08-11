|
|
Don Wilson
Ovalo - Don Wilson,beloved father, passed away on August 8, 2019 at the age of 92 at his home in Ovalo, Texas.
Don was born May 25, 1927 to Harold and Sallie Mae Wilson in Winters, Texas. He married Betty Smith in Oklahoma City, 1951. They spent 43 years together and had two daughters and one son. Later he married Honey Casey in 1996, combining families and adding step children, Penny, Newman, and Lanna.
He began a career in the military at a young age by joining the Merchant Marines which had him traveling to Panama, Korea, and Spain. After 20 years in the Air Force, he retired and began a career working at the Abilene State Park where he worked for the Parks and Wildlife division for 23 years before retiring from this second career.
Square dancing was a big part of Don's life. He loved to square dance, and was a part time caller for Wagon Wheel, and at a nursing home. He enjoyed dancing with other clubs in other cities and volunteered at Rose Park Senior Citizens Center. Don loved all people.
Don is survived by his two daughters; Debra Wilson, and Joni Mercier & Gary; step children, Penny Ward and husband Jim, Newman Casey and wife Susan, Lanna Fields and husband James; daughter-in-law, Donna Wilson, 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Smith (1994); wife, Honey Casey (2019); brother, Billy Wilson; sisters, Flora King, Clemmie Reel, Lena Mae Meyer, and Freddie Riggans.
A visitation will be held at Fry-Smith Funeral Home Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6 to 8;00pm. Services will be at Radiant Life Church, 3432 North 1st St.,Abilene, Texas, Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00am with burial to follow at McBee cemetery, Ovalo, Texas at 11:30am, directed by Fry-Smith Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made in Don's name to Radiant Life Church in Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 11, 2019