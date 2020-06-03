Donald Bruce McCollum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Bruce McCollum

Abilene - On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Donald Bruce McCollum, loving husband, father, and papaw, passed away at the age of 77.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Crossway Baptist Church, 1458 Sewell.

Don was born on October 18, 1942 in Abilene, Texas to James and Opal (Lindly) McCollum. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1961. After High School, Don proudly served his country in the Navy where he was assigned to the U.S.S. Yellowstone. On June 21, 1975, he married Demetra "Dee" Tanner. They raised two daughters together, Daveine and Deana. Most of his career was spent as a tool and die maker. He retired from Victor Equipment Company in 2004.

He was an avid reader, enjoying accounts of history and mystery novels. He was a devoted family man, preferring to spend his spare time in the company of his wife and children.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Eloise Valdez, and niece, Tamara Cooper. Survivors include, His wife of 45 years, Demetra McCollum of Abilene, Texas; two Daughters, Daveine Conner of Quanah, Texas, and Deana Conklin of Merkel, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved