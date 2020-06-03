Donald Bruce McCollum



Abilene - On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Donald Bruce McCollum, loving husband, father, and papaw, passed away at the age of 77.



A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Crossway Baptist Church, 1458 Sewell.



Don was born on October 18, 1942 in Abilene, Texas to James and Opal (Lindly) McCollum. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1961. After High School, Don proudly served his country in the Navy where he was assigned to the U.S.S. Yellowstone. On June 21, 1975, he married Demetra "Dee" Tanner. They raised two daughters together, Daveine and Deana. Most of his career was spent as a tool and die maker. He retired from Victor Equipment Company in 2004.



He was an avid reader, enjoying accounts of history and mystery novels. He was a devoted family man, preferring to spend his spare time in the company of his wife and children.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Eloise Valdez, and niece, Tamara Cooper. Survivors include, His wife of 45 years, Demetra McCollum of Abilene, Texas; two Daughters, Daveine Conner of Quanah, Texas, and Deana Conklin of Merkel, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.









