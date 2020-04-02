|
Donald Earl Brown
Abilene - Donald Earl Brown, 66yr old, died Monday, March 27, 2020 at a Ft. Worth Rehabilitation Center, Don was a 1971 graduate of Abilene High School.
Graveside services will be held at the City Cemetery, 1133 Cottonwood, Street, Abilene, Texas, April 4, 2020 at 1:30pm.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the family asked if you attend the service please stay in your vehicle and tune your car radio to 105.7 FM to hear the live broadcast of the service.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020