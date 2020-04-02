Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Earl Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Earl Brown Obituary
Donald Earl Brown

Abilene - Donald Earl Brown, 66yr old, died Monday, March 27, 2020 at a Ft. Worth Rehabilitation Center, Don was a 1971 graduate of Abilene High School.

Graveside services will be held at the City Cemetery, 1133 Cottonwood, Street, Abilene, Texas, April 4, 2020 at 1:30pm.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the family asked if you attend the service please stay in your vehicle and tune your car radio to 105.7 FM to hear the live broadcast of the service.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now