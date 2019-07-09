Donald Francis Bondick



Abilene - Donald Francis Bondick, 85, of Abilene, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Abilene.



A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 10 at 6 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.



Donald was born on October 4, 1933 in Rockford, Illinois to the late Joseph Bondick and Wanda Podgorny Bondick. His father was a grocer and his mother, was a home maker. He had one sibling, his little sister Bea who said he was her favorite brother even though he put bugs down the back of her dress when they were little.



Don was stationed in Ft Worth, England, Greenland, Colorado, & Hawaii. He finished his Air Force career at Dyess in Abilene in 1971. He then began his second career as a pilot. He flew single engine & two engine planes, Lear Jets, & a Piaggio Avanti. Don loved to fly. He said he never worked a day in his life because he loved it so much. He was usually gone on the weekends flying his boss to Ruidosa, New York, Acapulco, San Francisco, wherever his boss wanted to go. He was gone so much that his wife was known to say, "when I die, I'm coming back as a jet pilot."



Don was the perfect example of a good man. Husband for 59 years, father of 6, grandpa to dozens, USAF veteran, leader in his church, pilot, diehard Cowboys fan and avid golfer in his younger years.



Don was also preceded in death by his stepfather, his wife Christine & son in law, Charles Tompkins.



Don is survived by his younger sister, Bea Jewel, 6 children. & their spouses: Pamela Tompkins, Gregory Bondick & Lynnette, Melissa McDaniel & Randy, Debbie Burns, & Jerry, Joe Bondick & Debra, & Rebecca Bondick. He is survived by his 12 grandchildren, & multiple great grandchildren. He is also survived by his "favorite other grandchild," his daughter's dog Roxie.



Don was described as a terrific dad, a role model and a rock for his family. They take comfort knowing that he is finally with his wife, who he missed so much. Rest in Peace with God. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 9, 2019