Donald Gary Hudson
Clyde - Donald Gary Hudson, 90, of Clyde, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his home in Clyde. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Eula First Baptist Church with Rev. Charly McDermett officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde.
Donald was born May 13, 1929, to Cornelius Click and Charlie Ann (Lawrence) Hudson in Boling, Texas. He attended Cross Plains public schools. Donald was a barber for 33 years, owning Don's Barber Shop in Lawn and working at the Abilene State School as a barber. He married Sally Brown in Abilene on November 25, 1983, and the couple moved to Clyde from Abilene. He served in the US Army from 1945 until 1955 during the Korean War. He was a member of the Eula First Baptist Church.
Donald is survived by his wife, Sally, of Clyde; one son, Gary Hudson and wife Elaine of Tuscola; two daughters, Suzanne Bradshaw and husband Steve of Tye, and Annetta Cox and husband Rodney of Abilene; three step-daughters, Kayla Farmer and husband Dave of Colorado, Angela Karol Benford and husband Jim of San Angelo and Leslie Jean Pounds and husband Shannon of Silverdale, Washington.; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, John David Hudson; one daughter, Pamela Joyce Butner; two grandchildren, Travis Hudson and Katherine Terrell; one great-grandson, Bronson Boyles; one brother and four sisters.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from June 24 to June 25, 2019