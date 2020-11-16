1/1
Donald J. Wanner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Wanner

Abilene -

Donald J. Wanner 77 of Abilene passed away at his home Saturday, November 14th, 2020. Graveside service will be held Friday November 20, 2020 at 11am at the Texas State Veteran Cemetery in Abilene.

Donald was Born January 10, 1943, In Green Bay Wisconsin, to Herman and Genevieve Wanner.

After 24 years of service with the United State Navy he retired in 1995 as a Chief Petty officer. He also retired in 2000 from Dyess Civil Service.

He loved his family and dogs immensely. Donald was always ready for a good joke or trick. He enjoyed watching old Westerns, reading about history and his Bible. He also had a love for carpentry, music and dancing around the kitchen with his wife. He loved his grandkids and seeing their new accomplishments and achievements.

He is preceded in death by his parents, five brother and 3 sisters.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Wanner, children Donnie Wanner Jr, Bill Wanner (Stephanie), Jim Rentschler (Christine), Jeff Rentschler (Wendi), Jason Rentschler and Jacque Sullivan (Daniel). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Sisters Lavern Gibson, Jen, Bricker, and Darlene Paige (Bill), numerous nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home, online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved