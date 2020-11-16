Donald J. Wanner
Abilene -
Donald J. Wanner 77 of Abilene passed away at his home Saturday, November 14th, 2020. Graveside service will be held Friday November 20, 2020 at 11am at the Texas State Veteran Cemetery in Abilene.
Donald was Born January 10, 1943, In Green Bay Wisconsin, to Herman and Genevieve Wanner.
After 24 years of service with the United State Navy he retired in 1995 as a Chief Petty officer. He also retired in 2000 from Dyess Civil Service.
He loved his family and dogs immensely. Donald was always ready for a good joke or trick. He enjoyed watching old Westerns, reading about history and his Bible. He also had a love for carpentry, music and dancing around the kitchen with his wife. He loved his grandkids and seeing their new accomplishments and achievements.
He is preceded in death by his parents, five brother and 3 sisters.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Wanner, children Donnie Wanner Jr, Bill Wanner (Stephanie), Jim Rentschler (Christine), Jeff Rentschler (Wendi), Jason Rentschler and Jacque Sullivan (Daniel). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Sisters Lavern Gibson, Jen, Bricker, and Darlene Paige (Bill), numerous nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home, online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
