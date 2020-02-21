|
Donald Lee Ellis
Abilene - Donald L. Ellis, 87 of Abilene, passed away on February 20, 2020. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Baker Heights Church of Christ. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery of Abilene. A visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Don was born on August 7, 1932 in Shamrock, Texas to Guy and Vida Lee Ellis, the youngest of 4 children. Not long after his birth, his parents divorced and Vida married Fred Crabtree, who raised Don as his own. The family would settle in Rotan, where he grew up and graduated high school. Don spent a couple of years after high school playing baseball for the Fort Worth Cats. In 1951, shortly after the start of the Korean War, he enlisted in the Navy, riding to basic training in San Diego on the back of an Indian motorcycle with his best friend, John Robert Collett. Don served for 4 years aboard the tanker USS Kankakee. Upon his return from the war, he settled in Abilene, working for First State Bank. It was in Abilene that he met a young bookkeeper, Deloris Lilly. They were married on August 17, 1957 in the chapel of the University Church of Christ. He went on to serve as the Vice President of the Moran State Bank and it was during that time in Moran that his children, Deanie and Charles were born. Don would spend the next 20 years working in the oil business in Midland, Houston and Oklahoma City. Upon his retirement from Drilco, he began his second career as a customer service advocate for the IRS. Following his retirement from the IRS in 1996, he and Deloris moved back to Abilene.
Don was always an active member at his church, serving as both a deacon and an elder at various places. He and Deloris attended the Baker Heights Church of Christ in Abilene, where they were involved in everything. Don was a faithful servant of the Lord. He enjoyed teaching Bible classes and participating in Bible Studies, he taught with and worked with hundreds of students around the world through World Bible School and he was quick to serve others.
Don was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Vida and Fred Crabtree, his father Guy Ellis, brother Bill Ellis, sisters Deanie Jones and Jean Moore, and his beloved wife Deloris Ellis. He is survived by his children, Deanie Sewell and Letty Cruz of Fort Worth, Charles Ellis and wife Stephanie of Abilene, his three grandchildren, Brittany Barksdale and husband Hayden of Argyle, Gwyndolyn Ellis of Annapolis, Maryland, Chandler Ellis of Abilene and step-great grandson Carson Barksdale of Argyle, plus his nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Baker Heights Church of Christ Eastreach Zambia Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020