|
|
Donald Ray "Don" Armstrong
Merkel - Donald RayArmstongMerkelTXDonald Ray "Don" Armstrong, 75, of Merkel passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1944 to Elmer Lee and Alene (Holt) Armstrong in Venus, Texas.
Don graduated from Milford High School in 1960 and from Texas A&M University in 1966 with a BS in Dairy Science. During his time at Texas A&M he was a member of the Corps of Cadets.
He married Terry Sue Wozencraft from Merkel and the two enjoyed many years of marriage together. During his career he was a computer programmer, accountant, business owner and in later years he enjoyed his time and many customers as a Schwan's Home Delivery Route Manager. Don was a member of First Baptist Church, Abilene. Before moving to Abilene he was an active member of Central Baptist Church in Bryan, Texas where he led a ministry for Single Adults. Don enjoyed playing golf, baseball, skiing, photography, and more recently renovating his wife Terry's childhood home in Merkel.
Don is survived by his wife Terry Armstrong of Merkel; daughters Carla LeBlanc and husband Kendrick of Bryan, Donna Florence of Bryan, and Meredith Rae Burke and husband Ross of Frisco; son Timothy Don Armstrong of Dallas; grandchildren Bill LeBlanc, Dylan LeBlanc, Morgan Florence, Cade Brown and Vivian Rae Burke; sister Patsy Anderson and husband Joe of Sulphur Springs; brother-in-law Tim Wozencraft and wife Lynell of College Station; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his father and mother-in-law Alvin and Mattie Lou Wozencraft.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Merkel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Give Hope Fund- First Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020