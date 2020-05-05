Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Donald Ray Wilson

Donald Ray Wilson Obituary
Donald Ray Wilson

Abilene - Donald Ray Wilson, 75, of Abilene passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born Saturday, September 6, 1944 in Abilene to William David Wilson and Vera Mae (Allen) Wilson. He married Wilma "Sam" Viola Burk in Roby, Texas on April 10, 1971. He owned and operated Don's Engine Service, and he enjoyed playing the guitar and singing.

Viewing will be from 6 pm until 8 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Due to state regulations regarding COVID-19, attendance will be restricted to 25% capacity (40 people) at a time. Please take this into consideration when visiting with the family that others may be waiting. Those choosing to attend the viewing hours are also strongly encouraged to practice social distancing. Funeral services are private, with burial following at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, William and Vera Wilson; son, David James Wilson, and two brothers, Robert and W.D. Wilson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Wilma "Sam" Wilson; daughter, Melissa Wilson; son, Jason Wilson; brother, Donald Lee Wilson; two sisters, Mary Cheek and Addie Creason, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 5 to May 6, 2020
