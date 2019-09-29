|
Donald Sanders
Anson - DONALD SANDERS, 72, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Abilene, Texas. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born October 2, 1946 in Abilene, Donald was the son of Ewell McCullen and Lurlyne (Carter) McCullen. He attended Abilene High School. He married Jo Ann Wright May 7, 1983. Donald was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Survivors include one daughter, Clarissa Jordan (and husband, Jarrett); one step-son, Joey Wilson (and wife, Dusty); one brother Jimmy (and wife,
Billye) Sanders; six grandchildren, Shelby Wilson, Riley Wilson, Quad Wilson, Olivia Jordan, Cecilia Jordan and Hurricane Jordan.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 29, 2019