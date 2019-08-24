|
|
Donald Stevenson "Steve" Miller
Abilene - Donald Stevenson "Steve" Miller was born on November 11, 1951 to Donald Jerome and Ethel "Sue" Miller in Midland, TX. He attended school in Midland and graduated from Midland Lee High School in 1970. Steve then went on to attend Tyler Jr. College on a rodeo scholarship and graduated with his Associates Degree in the spring of 1972. After college, Steve obtained his Journeyman's license in plumbing and moved to Abilene in 1974. It was there at a party he met his loving wife, Donna Springer. They were married on July 23, 1983 in Andrews, TX.
Steve worked for several plumbing companies in Abilene over the course of 30 years with his last occupation being held at Abilene Printing as an outside Sales Associate. In his free time, Steve loved to hunt, fish, and dance to his favorite Western Swing artist and good friend, Jody Nix. He enjoyed some of the simpler things in life, like taking care of his yard which always looked like a golf course green, watching rodeo, sports, and had a great love for animals, especially his Mini Aussie, Josie. Steve attended church and was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Abilene, Texas.
He went home to be with his Savior on August 22nd. He is survived by his wife Donna, of Abilene; daughter Shannon Gannaway and husband, David, of Abilene; grandson Carter Gannaway of Abilene; his mother Sue Townzen of Abilene; father and mother-in-law Roy and Shirley Springer of Andrews, Texas; as well as many sister and brother-in-laws, cousins and lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Jerome Miller; his sister, Carol Kay Miller and his grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, from 4 PM until 6 PM. Funeral Services will be at 2 PM on Sunday, August 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 4933 S. 7th, with Rev. LaVerne A. Janssen offiating. A graveside service will follow at Potosi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church of Abilene, The or Big Country Hospice of Abilene. The family would like to thank all of Steve's physicians and nurses for providing his care and all who attended today to celebrate his life.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019