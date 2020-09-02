DONALD VAN DAM



ANSON - DONALD VAN DAM, 81, died Thursday, August 24, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4. 2020 at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.



Born July 21, 1939 in Waseca, MN, Donald was a son of the late John and Bertha Mary (Taylor) Van Dam. As a young child, Donald attended forty-seven schools in twelve years in fourteen different states. He moved to Anson in 1956 and graduated from Anson High School in 1957. Donald served in the National Guard from 1965 to 1971. He retired from the Texas Department of Transportation in 1995 from the Hamlin Engineering office. Donald was a member of the Hamlin Masonic Lodge #958, the American Legion Post of Lueders #0661 and the Anson Golf Club. He was an avid golfer and won the Anson Senior Club Championship in 1999, 2001, 2002 as well as winning many other golf championships.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents, a son (Donald Hagler Van Dam), a sister (Shirley Ann Van Dam), and a brother (Edward John Van Dam).



Survivors include two sons, Ronald J. Van Dam and Joel D. Van Dam; one daughter, Twila Haechten (and husband, Mark); four grandsons, Anthony Haechten (and wife, Birdie), Dylan Haechten (and wife, Victoria), Tanner Haechten and Reece Van Dam; a sister, Nancy Hornsby; a niece, Tiffany Leffke (and husband, Ben); and a nephew, Johnny Van Dam.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine, Abilene, TX 79601.









