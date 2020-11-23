Donald W. Jones
Abilene - Donald Wayne Jones, 85, of Abilene, went to meet his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Abilene.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rodney Watson and Mark Moore, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Donald was born on September 9, 1935 in Sylvester, Texas to the late Holton and Nola (Jeffrey) Jones. He graduated from Roby High School in 1954. He and Lillie Ann Russell were married on July 31, 1958 in Abilene.
Donald worked in the maintenance department becoming foreman for the Abilene State School. He retired after 32 years of service. He was a US Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Lytle South Baptist Church where he taught the youth for several years, later teaching the adult men's class.
Donald was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Burt Jones and two sisters, Zelma Parsons and Ira Belle Westover.
Donald is survived by his wife, Lillie Ann of Abilene; one son, Doug Jones and wife Carolyn of Lawn, Texas; two granddaughters, Kristyn Jones & Kathryn Nottage and husband Doug.
Serving as pallbearers will be Doug Nottage, Monte McCarron, Keith Whitehurst, Rodney Davis, Glen Sansom and Rick Walker.
Family suggests memorials may be made to Lytle South Baptist Church Building Fund.
The family of Donald Jones wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Mesa Springs Healthcare and Hendrick Hospice Care.
