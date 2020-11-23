1/1
Donald W. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald W. Jones

Abilene - Donald Wayne Jones, 85, of Abilene, went to meet his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Abilene.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rodney Watson and Mark Moore, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Donald was born on September 9, 1935 in Sylvester, Texas to the late Holton and Nola (Jeffrey) Jones. He graduated from Roby High School in 1954. He and Lillie Ann Russell were married on July 31, 1958 in Abilene.

Donald worked in the maintenance department becoming foreman for the Abilene State School. He retired after 32 years of service. He was a US Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Lytle South Baptist Church where he taught the youth for several years, later teaching the adult men's class.

Donald was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Burt Jones and two sisters, Zelma Parsons and Ira Belle Westover.

Donald is survived by his wife, Lillie Ann of Abilene; one son, Doug Jones and wife Carolyn of Lawn, Texas; two granddaughters, Kristyn Jones & Kathryn Nottage and husband Doug.

Serving as pallbearers will be Doug Nottage, Monte McCarron, Keith Whitehurst, Rodney Davis, Glen Sansom and Rick Walker.

Family suggests memorials may be made to Lytle South Baptist Church Building Fund.

The family of Donald Jones wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Mesa Springs Healthcare and Hendrick Hospice Care.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamil Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved