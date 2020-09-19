1/1
Donald Ward
Donald Ward

Anson - DONALD WARD, 87, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hendrick Hospice Care. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Northside Baptist Church. Burial will be in Truby Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born October 25, 1932 in Jones County, Donald was a son of the late Jewel and Bertie Victory (Payne) Ward. Donald graduated from Anson High School in 1950 and was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He married Frances Ann Black December 22, 1955. Donald was a farmer and a member of Northside Baptist Church.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, one brother (J. P. Ward), one sister (May Bell Ward Scott), a grandson (Michael Wayne Ward) and a son-in-law (Tim Nix).

Survivors include his wife, Frances Ward; one daughter, Melissa Nix; four sons, Eddie Ward (and wife, Carmen), Joel Ward, Jay Ward (and wife, Elaine) and Tommy Ward (and wife, Ashley); six grandchildren, Dustin Nix, Justin Nix, Kamron Arce, Jaxon Ward, Jade Ward and Justus Ward; and seven great-grandchildren.

Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
