Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
Abilene - Donna Diane (Hughes) Kanady 62 of Abilene, went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020 at her home in Abilene. Mrs. Kanady was born September 9, 1957 in Indianapolis, Indiana to William and Donna Hughes. Mrs. Kanady married the love of her life Robert Kanady on November 5th, 1990 in Abilene, Texas. She loved her family and her church.

Preceding Donna in death were her parents and her husband Robert. She is survived by her daughter April Kanady, step-son Naman Kanady, sisters-in-law, Sherry James and Willibe Kennedy both of Abilene and brothers-in-law Terry Kanady of Abilene and Jerry Don Kanady of Olney.

A memorial service will be held at Freedom Fellowship at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 1 to May 3, 2020
