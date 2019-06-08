Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
Resources
Donna Jeane Neal Bowman

Donna Jeane Neal Bowman Obituary
Donna Jeane Neal Bowman

Abilene - Donna Jeane Neal Bowman, 78, of Abilene, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Visitation will be from 6 - 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stan Allcorn and Dr. Jeff Reid of the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.

Donna was born on May 10, 1941 in Snyder, Texas to the late Ralph and Koy (Holmes) Neal. She graduated from Snyder High School and Hardin-Simmons University. She and Richard Lee Bowman were married on June 5, 1964 in Snyder. He preceded her in death on October 15, 1988. Donna was a schoolteacher for the Abilene Independent School District for 31 years. She was a member of the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.

Donna was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Lynn Couch on February 16, 2015.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Maegan Clark and husband Rocky of Arlington; her grandson, Colton Couch and wife Kayla of Abilene; her great granddaughter, Ashlynn Crosswhite of Arlington; and three sisters, Myrle Gafford, Barbara Gray, and Ralphene Canon all of Snyder.

The family of Donna Bowman wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the loving staff at Heartis Arlington.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 8, 2019
