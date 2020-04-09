|
Donna Kay Baker
74 - Donna Kay Baker, 74, passed away on April 8, 2020, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas.
A private graveside burial will be held on April 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park. Due to restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 virus, service attendance will be limited. If you would like to attend the graveside service, we ask that you remain inside your vehicle once in the cemetery and tune your radio to 105.7 FM for the funeral broadcast. The family appreciates your attendance but wants everyone to be safe during this time.
Donna was born April 28, 1945, in Abilene, Texas to Harvey and Margaret Baker. She graduated from Abilene High School and attended Abilene Christian University. She had a 30-year career with Baker, Brown and Dixon Law Firm of Arlington, Texas.
Donna was a loving and supportive mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. She loved being in nature and was an avid animal lover. She was a sports enthusiast and loved watching and cheering on her grandkids as they pursued their passions.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Margaret Baker and her brother Stanley Baker.
Donna is survived by two children, daughter Tiffne Hartlein and husband Greg of Seattle, Washington and son Lance Finley and wife Shay of Abilene, Texas. Four grandchildren, Alexandria and Noah Hartlein of Seattle, Washington and Chase and Chloe Finley of Abilene, Texas. Sister-in-law Charlyn Baker of Houston, Texas and many loving friends.
Donna had an infectious laugh and a larger than life personality. She was a generous soul and her adventurous spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
The family and friends of Donna would like to thank the staff at Hendrick Hospice Care for their love and care of Donna during this difficult time.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020