|
|
Donna Marie McCann Doss
Abilene, TX
Donna Marie McCann Doss, 49, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Taylor County west of Abilene.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Taylor County Expo Center, 1801 E. South 11th, with Chaplain Manuel Rodriguez, Jr., officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Donna was born on November 6, 1969 in Enumclaw, Washington to Donald and Alline (Lightfoot) McCann. She and Michael Doss were married on July 20, 1996 in Kellogg, Idaho. Agent Donna Doss entered on duty with the U.S. Border Patrol on November 3, 2003 at Brackettville, TX in Del Rio Sector. She then transferred to Oroville, WA in Spokane Sector. In May of 2012 she transferred back to Brackettville, TX and then was promoted to Supervisory Border Patrol Agent in 2014. In 2016 she was promoted to Operations Officer in Laredo Sector. On March 5, 2017 she was assigned as a Resident Border Patrol Agent in Abilene, TX in Del Rio Sector. She moved to Abilene from Laredo in 2017.
Donna is survived by her husband, Michael Doss of Abilene; her parents, Donald and Alline McCann of St. Auburn, Washington; her brother, Bruce McCann also of St. Auburn, Washington; her sister, Sonja St. John of Lake Tapps, Washington; and two step-sons, Joel Doss and wife Emily of Republic, Washington and Aaron and Antoinette Doss of Whitesboro, Texas.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019