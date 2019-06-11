Donna McMinn



Abilene - Donna Mae Franklin McMinn, 82, was called to her eternal home Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Private graveside to be held at Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12 from 6 to 8 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home.



Donna was born December 17, 1936 in Pampa, Texas, where she was raised and where she graduated high school. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Medical Technology from McMurry University. Donna worked as a Medical Technologist, Chief Medical Technologist and taught for 48 years in Abilene and Lubbock. She was Department Head and Laboratory Manager during the startup of the Texas Tech Medical School.



Donna enjoyed gardening and held several offices in the Abilene Garden Club and enjoyed singing in the church choir at St Paul Methodist Church. Donna had previously been an active tennis player, performer in the community theater, taught Sunday School to 3-year old's and assisted Joel Wilson in teaching and demonstrating square dancing in the 4-H program for 30 years. Donna truly gave from her heart to the community.



Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Everest Nyle and Hazel Julia Franklin, her brother, Dr Eddie Dean Franklin and her sister, Paula Faye Collier.



Donna is survived by nieces and nephews; Travis Franklin and wife Lara of Keller, Chuck Franklin and wife Tammy of Arlington, Julie Breuer and husband Doug Of Pampa, Michelle Givens and husband Monty of Snyder, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Linda Chapman for her friendship and support.



Donations may be made to St Paul Methodist Church or Rescue the Animals in lieu of flowers. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary