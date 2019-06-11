Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna McMinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna McMinn


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna McMinn Obituary
Donna McMinn

Abilene - Donna Mae Franklin McMinn, 82, was called to her eternal home Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Private graveside to be held at Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12 from 6 to 8 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home.

Donna was born December 17, 1936 in Pampa, Texas, where she was raised and where she graduated high school. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Medical Technology from McMurry University. Donna worked as a Medical Technologist, Chief Medical Technologist and taught for 48 years in Abilene and Lubbock. She was Department Head and Laboratory Manager during the startup of the Texas Tech Medical School.

Donna enjoyed gardening and held several offices in the Abilene Garden Club and enjoyed singing in the church choir at St Paul Methodist Church. Donna had previously been an active tennis player, performer in the community theater, taught Sunday School to 3-year old's and assisted Joel Wilson in teaching and demonstrating square dancing in the 4-H program for 30 years. Donna truly gave from her heart to the community.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Everest Nyle and Hazel Julia Franklin, her brother, Dr Eddie Dean Franklin and her sister, Paula Faye Collier.

Donna is survived by nieces and nephews; Travis Franklin and wife Lara of Keller, Chuck Franklin and wife Tammy of Arlington, Julie Breuer and husband Doug Of Pampa, Michelle Givens and husband Monty of Snyder, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Linda Chapman for her friendship and support.

Donations may be made to St Paul Methodist Church or Rescue the Animals in lieu of flowers.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now