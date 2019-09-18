|
Donna Ruth (Grimsley) Thomas
Haskell - Donna Ruth (Grimsley) Thomas, 86, a long time resident of Haskell, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Haskell with Rev. Rob Harrison officiating. Burial will follow services at Willow Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd Street, Haskell, Texas.
Donna was born October 25, 1932 in Weinert, Texas to William Shelton and Pearl Brown Grimsley. Donna graduated from Weinert High School in 1950 and then married Clois Kirby Thomas on November 25, 1950. She was a girl scout leader and a little league coach. For many years, she was a precinct voting judge, delivered meals on wheels, and volunteered at the Pink Lady Auxiliary, well into her 80's. Donna enjoyed going to the lake and fishing, the grandchildren remember she would cook the fish they caught but would make sure she kept the crispy tails for herself. She loved going to the Weinert Class reunions to reminisce with old classmates, spending time with her family, going to the horse races and playing games. Donna was a wonderful cook, a talented artist, excellent seamstress and an avid gardener. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Haskell and the Cross Country Emmaus Community. Donna was brutally honest, strong willed, and stubborn, but loved equally as deeply.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; five brothers, William H, Larry, Bill, Robert and Jerry; and one granddaughter Jillian Hope.
Donna is survived by her two daughters, Diane Pittman and husband Roy David of Lubbock, Texas and Teresa Hudspeth and husband Paul of Weatherford, Texas; one son, Gary Thomas and wife Reda of Haskell, Texas; four grandsons, Eric Pittman and wife Brooke of Lubbock, Texas, Andy Hudspeth of Fort Worth, Texas, Cole Pittman and wife Lacey of Lubbock, Texas, and Micah Thomas and wife Shelby of Haskell, Texas; two granddaughters, Amy Hudspeth of Weatherford, Texas, and Eden Doss and husband Clay of Clyde, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna's name to: Haskell Hospital Auxiliary (Pink Ladies), Experienced Citizens Center (Meals on Wheels), First Baptist Church of Haskell, or a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 18, 2019