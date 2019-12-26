|
Donna (Stewart) Seaton
Abilene - Donna (Stewart) Seaton, 73, of Abilene completed her life's journey on December 25, 2019 to hear her Savior say "Well Done Thy Good and Faithful Servant."
Services celebrating her life and faith will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene, TX with Stan Allcorn, Jeff Reid, and Jack Riddlehoover officiating. The family will receive friends this evening from 6-8PM at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene. Interment in Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Donna was born in Loraine, Texas the 3rd of 5 children to the late Elbert B. and Lura Beryl (Brown) Stewart. She was raised in a Christian home on a cotton farm south of Loraine. She graduated from Highland High School in 1964. She married her high school sweetheart Gayland Lincoln Seaton on Sept. 4, 1965 and she said, "Goodbye" to her cotton farm days and followed Gayland to Germany for two years while he served in the military. Upon returning to the states they settled in Abilene and raised their son, Eric. Professionally Donna worked in the offices of the President, Chancellor, and the VP of Finance at Hardin-Simmons University. She gave of herself to all campus life and activities. While her professional life brought her much fulfillment, her devotion to Christ and his work was the focus of her life. She joined Pioneer Drive Baptist Church and served alongside her husband as a Young Adult Sunday School teacher for over 20 years. During this time she was able to mentor and be an encouragement to many young people and show the love of Christ. She was the Music and Education secretary as well. She participated in all church activities and especially enjoyed sponsoring choir trips and participating in the annual Easter pageant. Donna will be remembered for her love for people. She went above her job titles to seek to fulfill the needs of students and staff that came across her path. She will be remembered by her family for being a loving wife, an amazing mother and a great grandmother. Her legacy will live on in the lives of her family, and those who she has touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Gene Stewart, and Juanita Bryant.
She leaves to cherish precious memories, her husband, Gayland Seaton; her son, Eric Seaton and his wife, Laura; her grandchildren, Abby Seaton and Clark Seaton; her sisters, Lyn Calvert, and Debbie Finley and her husband Robert; a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, colleagues, and many sisters and brothers in Christ.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in her name. Condolences and memories for the Seaton family can be shared at www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019