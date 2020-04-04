|
|
Donnie Grant
ABILENE - ABILENE: Donald James Grant, 56, was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, April 3, 2020, funeral services are directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola.
Born March 10, 1964 to William Edward and Gina (Mullins) Grant. Donnie graduated Bronte High School. He was an employee of American Electric Power for 35 years. He found pleasure in farming and ranching, tending to the crops and livestock. Donnie had many close friends and special co-workers. He will be missed by many that knew him. He had a heart of gold and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Donnie is survived by his father Bill and wife Faye of Abilene; Mother Gina McCutchen and husband Harold of Bronte; brother Bill Jr. of Bronte; brother Craig and wife Kara of Abilene; aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces, and nephew. He is also survived by step-children Andrew Marley, Nicole Olivares, and Kenneth Ryder.
Donnie was preceded in death by his son Justin Edward.
The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of visitation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020