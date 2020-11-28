Donny Ray Casey
Abilene - Donny Ray Casey, 80, of Abilene passed away peacefully entering the gates of Heaven with his wife at his side on November 27, 2020.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Harvest Baptist Church 1389 Vine St, Abilene, TX 79602 with Bro. Darvin Shipman and Bro. Roy Meksch officiating. Interment will follow in Hawley Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church prior to the funeral beginning at 12:00 Noon until the time of service.
Donny was born on August 24, 1940 to the late John B. and Ada M. (Lankford) Casey in Ranger, Texas. As a teenager Donny moved to Odessa where he did pipe line work in the oil field, and met Delores "Ann" Hyden whom he married on April 22, 1962. This was the beginning of a loving union of 58 glorious years. His wife described him as the, "Love of her life". To her, he was a blessed gift of God, with a love nothing could match. After they started their family they settled in Abilene in1965. Donny had an unmatched work ethic and gave great attention to detail in his work. He worked as a mechanic, sold cars, and eventually owned his own dealership for a time. He was also a skilled carpenter working for Fielder Lumber Company, and Lockheed and numerous other places throughout Abilene. However his greatest handiwork can be seen through the lovely home he built for his wife and children, and all the love he poured into making beautiful and unique furniture to fill their home. He loved crafting things out of wood. As his yard will attest to at Christmas time especially his pride and joy, a 5 ½ foot angel on top of the house, he named Angela. This yard display was honored in the newspaper on several occasions.
Donny was a true family man always taking time to create precious memories with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and relished in spending time fishing, camping, and being with family at their Lakehouse. Above all Donny was a Christian man. He served faithfully as a Deacon at Central Baptist Church where his family were members for 26 years, he went onto serve at Liberty Baptist Church for 16 years. In later years he and his wife were active and attended Harvest Baptist Church and Abilene Baptist Church. Donny's walk with the Lord was not only in church but outside of church where he was a faithful soul winner and loved sharing the gospel with others. His life brings to close a journey filled with fun and many good times. He was a trusted and loyal friend to many people as he passed along life's way. Loved by all who knew him. Always smiling or laughing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, John Thomas, Clinton, and Hansel; 3 sisters, Laura, Morine, and Louise and; 2 sister-in-laws, Sue and Mary Casey.
He leaves to cherish precious memories, his beloved wife, Ann Casey; son, Johnny Casey and his wife Ronda; daughter, Cindy Wood and her husband Jason; grandchildren, Josh Aaron D., and Zachary Ryan Wood, Becca and Misty Fenwick; 4 great-grandchildren, Josh and Rylan Diaz, Kasey and Desirae Ueblacker; brothers, Billy and his wife Verna of Cisco, Mac and his wife Dorothy, Arlie, Frank of Ranger, and M.J Casey of San Angelo; special nephew, Ronnie Houghton, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will live in our hearts forever and will forever be missed. We rejoice in knowing he is walking that street of Gold and sitting in the field of flowers he so vividly saw in a vision of Heaven. Even as our hearts are broken, we thank God for taking him home. "O Death where is thy sting, O grave where is thy Victory?
