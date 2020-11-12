Dora Ann Rettig



Abilene - Graveside services for Mrs. Dora Ann Rettig, age 68 of Abilene, Texas will be Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Overton City Cemetery in Overton, Texas. Rev. J.B. Williams Officiating. Services are under the direction of Southern Funeral Home in Henderson, Texas.



Dora Ann Rettig went home to be with the Lord at the age of 68 on Friday November 2020. She transitioned very peacefully at Hendricks Memorial Hospital in Abilene, Texas.



Dora was born on December 19, 1951 in Overton, Texas to the parentage of the late Virgil and Alma Thompson. She spent her childhood in Overton as the fifth child in a family of six. She attended school in Overton district, and graduated from Overton High School in 1970. Folowing graduation. Dora obtained employment with Sears and Roebuck Department Store in Dallas, Texas.



Dora(Doll) was united in Holy Matrimony to Ray(Mickey)Rettig on July 30, 1970. In 1974 she began working for the government at Point Mugu Naval Base in Oxnard, California. In February of 1977, Dora was moved to the Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii. From June 1985 until 2006, she was employed with the Dress Air Force Base in Abilene,Texas as a part of the 7th Contracting Squad as a Contracting Officer. Her retirement came due to her health.



Dora and Mickey were blessed with one child. Ray Rettig, Jr. was born May 7, 1977 in Honolulu, Hawaii.



Dora was preceded in death by both parents, Virgil and Alma Thompson, her sisters, Joyce Marie Winkfield and Vera Jean Thompson and Bennie (Bubba) Thompson.



Dora (Doll) leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 49 years, Ray"Mickey" Rettig, her son, Ray Rettig,Jr.(Jessica ), her beautiful grandson, Thomas Virgil(Tommie), and her precious nephew(son), Ruben Thompson, Jr.(Mary). She also leaves a host of sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws,nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Love and thoughts of Dora will remain in our hearts forever.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store