Dora M. Castillo
Abilene - Dora M Castillo, 94, of Abilene has gone to be with the lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 6-7 followed by a rosary from 7-8 on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 US Hwy 277 S., Abilene, Texas. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Dora was born on March 24, 1925 in Falfurrias, Texas to the late Porfirio Morales and Isabel Garcia Morales. She loved to crochet, bake and was a wonderful cook. Dora enjoyed spending time with her family and pleasing them, especially around the holidays. She was blessed with 64 years of marriage to Carlos Castillo until his passing in 2001. Dora was a member of St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church.
Dora is survived by her daughters, Lupe Castro, Yolanda Hernandez (Johnny), Concha Argumaniz (Ben), Melinda Wilson (D.L.); 8 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Georgia Diaz (Fred), Isabel Morales, Nina Lake, Esmeralda Valtierra.
Dora was also preceded in death by a brother, Alex Morales.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 24, 2019