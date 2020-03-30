|
|
Dora Nell Finch
Abilene - Dora Nell Finch of Abilene passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Abilene, Texas . Private Graveside Services will be held, at Elmwood Memorial Cemetery, under the direction Of North's Funeral Home.
Dora was born June 13, 1938 in Brownwood, Texas to Cecil Ross and Carimon Mosley . Dora Nell Finch was a well known musician. She performed, composed and recorded music on piano and organ for nearly 70 years. At age 3 her mother Carimon started teaching her piano. At age thirteen, she started playing professionally. She attended primary, secondary and high school in Brownwood. Brownwood High School is where she met the love of her life Jarrell Finch. After graduation, she attended Howard Payne College in Brownwood to further her knowledge of music. Dora Nell and Jarrell were married on April 21st 1957 at First Baptist Church in Brownwood Texas. In 1958 Dora Nell and Jarrell had their first baby Lanny Ross . Three and one half years later their youngest son Randale Laurence was born. Dora Nell worked as a sales person for Mayhall Music and then later for The Conn Organ Company. She also taught music lessons for over 40 years in the home to students of all ages. She was the staff pianist for twenty five years at Abilene Country Club and the Finch Orchestra for many years.
Dora Nell was preceded in death by her husband Jarrell, her dad Cecil, her mother Carimon and her daughter in law Dawn. She is survived by her son Lanny Finch and wife Deborah of Abilene, Texas, Randy Finch of Ferndale Washington, six grandchildren Joshua and his wife Jade, James Eric and Tawny Dawn of Abilene. Christopher, Ashley and her husband Mikey, and Richard and his wife Alyssa of Washington State. Seven great grandchildren. Liam, Macy and Phoenix of Abilene. Ryan, Aiden Elizabeth and Josephine of Ferndale.
To have your name added to the register book please call North's Funeral Home (325)677-6246 In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made in honor of Dora Nell Finch to a . Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020