Doris Elizabeth Rollins


1946 - 2019
Doris Elizabeth Rollins Obituary
Doris Elizabeth Rollins

Brownwood - A memorial service for Doris Elizabeth "Do" Rollins, age 72, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ.

Doris Elizabeth Gilkeyson was born December 28, 1946, in Tulia, Texas, the daughter of Leldon Lewis Gilkeyson and Elizabeth Jordan Gilkeyson. She lived in Silverton, Texas and then moved to Roswell, New Mexico where she graduated from Roswell High School on June 3, 1965 and married Robert Lee Rollins on June 6 1965. Doris attended business school in Roswell, New Mexico. They moved to Abilene, Texas in February of 1967 where she worked at various places including different jobs with the Abilene Independent School District. Doris and family attended Southern Hills church of Christ while they were living in Abilene. Doris enjoyed coaching bowling for the Junior league in Abilene. Robert and Doris moved to Brown County in 1997. They attended Austin Avenue church of Christ.

Doris was preceded in death by her father, Leldon Lewis Gilkeyson in 2007.

Doris is survived by her husband, Robert Lee Rollins, of Brownwood; daughter, Perrine, son-in-law, Craig Pitman, and two grandchildren, Garrett and Lane of Wylie; son, Aaron, daughter-in-law, Christina and two grandchildren Ciera and Savannah of Abilene; mother, Elizabeth Jordan Gilkeyson, of Brownwood; sister, Carol and brother-in-law Steve Barnett of SeaTac, Washington; other relatives and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 27, 2019
