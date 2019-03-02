|
|
Doris Hilda Spruell
Anson - Doris Hilda Spruell, 94, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Anson. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born October 16, 1924 in Scunthorpe Lincolnshire, England, she was the daughter of Alfred and Agnes Stapleton. She married William "Bill"
Spruell, April 26, 1945, in England. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Anson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Valerie Walker of Baird; two granddaughters, Tara Walker and Janet Jowers (husband Rick) of Baird; one great-grandson, Hoss Jowers.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 2, 2019