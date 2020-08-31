1/1
Doris Lee Poteet Greenfield
1931 - 2020
Doris Lee Poteet Greenfield

Snyder - Doris Lee Poteet Greenfield, 89, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Snyder.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 o'clock AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Colonial Hill Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Greenfield and Hospice Chaplain Kinney Robinson officiating. Services are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.

Doris Greenfield was born in San Diego, California to Frank and Mary Poteet on April 10, 1931. She married Johney (Sonny) Greenfield on January 9, 1954 in Lakeside, California and moved to Snyder where they shared 66 years together.

She was employed as the bookkeeper for Thompson's Shoe Store for more than 40 years where she also worked as a sales clerk. She was active in Colonial Hill Baptist Church where she taught 1st Grade Sunday school for many years, helped with bereavement meals, and participated with the Church Builders on many projects.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Poteet; and her brother, Herbert Poteet. She is survived by her husband, Sonny Greenfield of Snyder; son Charles Greenfield and wife, Vicki of Monahans; daughter Vickie Greenfield of Snyder; and son Mike Greenfield and wife, Patti of Abilene. Grandchildren Chad Greenfield and wife Lauren of Houston; Kayli Tschauner of Midland; Sarah Andrews and husband, Carson of Midland; Heather Juarez and husband, Jordan of Abilene; Katie Palmer and husband, Luke of Abilene; Blake Greenfield and wife, Sarah of Kailua, Hawaii; Brett Greenfield of New York City; and 11 great-grandchildren: Meredith, Carissa, Graham, Grace, Barker, Briggs, Bennett, Liam, Kohen, Jude, and Jones.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Scurry County Ministerial Alliance Food Cupboard.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the caregivers at Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care and Cogdell Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be posted at www.bellcypertseale.com Bell-Cypert-Seale 3101 College Avenue Snyder Tx 79549 Phone: 325 573 5454 Fax: 325 573 6001 Email cypertseale@yahoo.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Colonial Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
(325) 573-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder

6 entries
August 30, 2020
I’m sorry for the loss to the family
Snuffy & Tanya Canon
Friend
August 30, 2020
Prayers for strength and comfort for all the family of this special lady.
Sincere condolences from
Peggy Trice Vernon
Peggy Vernon
August 30, 2020
Many prayers to the family.
Dr. Malcolm L Rigsby
Friend
August 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
janet & robert nichols
Friend
August 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. I remember her fondly from the shoe store. Remembering you all during this time of loss.
Sherry (Neves) Springer
Friend
August 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jennifer Beard
Friend
