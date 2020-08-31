Doris Lee Poteet Greenfield
Snyder - Doris Lee Poteet Greenfield, 89, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Snyder.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 o'clock AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Colonial Hill Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Greenfield and Hospice Chaplain Kinney Robinson officiating. Services are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Doris Greenfield was born in San Diego, California to Frank and Mary Poteet on April 10, 1931. She married Johney (Sonny) Greenfield on January 9, 1954 in Lakeside, California and moved to Snyder where they shared 66 years together.
She was employed as the bookkeeper for Thompson's Shoe Store for more than 40 years where she also worked as a sales clerk. She was active in Colonial Hill Baptist Church where she taught 1st Grade Sunday school for many years, helped with bereavement meals, and participated with the Church Builders on many projects.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Poteet; and her brother, Herbert Poteet. She is survived by her husband, Sonny Greenfield of Snyder; son Charles Greenfield and wife, Vicki of Monahans; daughter Vickie Greenfield of Snyder; and son Mike Greenfield and wife, Patti of Abilene. Grandchildren Chad Greenfield and wife Lauren of Houston; Kayli Tschauner of Midland; Sarah Andrews and husband, Carson of Midland; Heather Juarez and husband, Jordan of Abilene; Katie Palmer and husband, Luke of Abilene; Blake Greenfield and wife, Sarah of Kailua, Hawaii; Brett Greenfield of New York City; and 11 great-grandchildren: Meredith, Carissa, Graham, Grace, Barker, Briggs, Bennett, Liam, Kohen, Jude, and Jones.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Scurry County Ministerial Alliance Food Cupboard.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the caregivers at Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care and Cogdell Home Health and Hospice.
