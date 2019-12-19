|
Doris Marie Butler
Doris Marie Butler, 69, passed away, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in Haskell, Texas. A Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Haskell Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Schnable officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Cemetery under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D. A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Haskell Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.
Doris was born September 19, 1950 in Knox City, Texas to Welton Leroy and Ila Elizabeth Langston Donaldson. She married Clarence Gene Butler on September 21, 1968 in Haskell, Texas. Doris was a Baptist. She was a homemaker and loved quilting and genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Welton and Elizabeth Donaldson; husband, Gene Butler; son, Jimmy Joe Butler; and brothers, Roy Donaldson and Bobby Donaldson.
Doris is survived by sons, Terry of Knox City; Eugene and wife Nikki of Grafenwöhr, Germany; and Tommy of Haskell; Grandsons, Scott Butler, Zakery York, Brandon York, and Marcell Lewis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials may be made to Haskell Cemetery Association, PO Box 761, Haskell, TX 79521; Roberts Cemetery Association, %Glenda Gail Rutkowski, 413 S. 1st Street, Haskell, TX 79521; Stag Creek Cemetery Association, PO Box 306, Comanche, TX 76442; or Pendergrass Cemetery, %David Ward, 1101 CR 165, Sidney, TX 76474.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019