Services Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Abilene , TX 79602 325-677-3783 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Abilene , TX 79602 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Abilene , TX 79602 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Doris Ulmer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doris Marie Ulmer

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Doris Marie Ulmer



Abilene - Doris Marie Ulmer, 89, of Abilene, passed away at a local care center on May 29, 2019. A celebration of life honoring Doris will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street, with Randy Perkins officiating. Interment will follow the service at Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Born in Lindale, Texas on April 22, 1930, Doris's parents were William James Vance and Hattie Eldora Moore Vance. She graduated from Rotan High School and shortly after married the love of her life, Yuel Ulmer. Yuel attended school in nearby Hamlin, and both families were active in the farming and church community that included Rotan and Hamlin. After they married, they moved to Lubbock and then to Hobbs, New Mexico. They lived in Hobbs for nearly 67 years. They moved to Abilene in the fall of 2016 to be closer to their daughter. Doris worked for Sears and the Hobbs Gas Company while raising their family in Hobbs.







Doris was a faithful member of the Northside Baptist Church in Hobbs for many years where she and Yuel worked with high school youth. They also enjoyed traveling the United States, often with 2 or 3 of their siblings and their spouses. The Caribel in Red River, New Mexico, was particularly special to her where she enjoyed reading, trout fishing with her grandkids, cooking, and day trips to view historical landmarks and the beautiful scenery in northern New Mexico. Relationships with both family and friends were a vital part of her life and her legacy. She adored her grandchildren, and they adored her. She fell once while trout fishing with the grandkids in Ruidoso, NM and broke her arm. After a trip to the ER to get her arm set, she refused to go back to the hotel and, instead, insisted on returning to the stream because "the kids aren't done fishing!" She and Yuel made hundreds of trips from Hobbs to Abilene on weekends to watch baseball, basketball, golf, and soccer. Her special companion for many years was Bitty, a feral kitten that she rescued and domesticated with an outpouring of love and attention. She loved to cook for her family and friends, and her chicken fried steak and pan fried potatoes could not be matched by anyone. In later years, when her daughter tried to copy her techniques, the standard response was, "Mom, this is good, but not quite as good as Nana's." The example she set in regard to faith, grace, love, mercy, forgiveness, and hope is a legacy her grandchildren will carry their entire lives. Her servant heart was apparent to all who knew her.



Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 71 years, Yuel, and her son, Bill Ulmer; brothers; Travis, J.W., Tommy (Buck), Odell (Red), George (Tincey), Gaston (Nudie), and sister; Willie. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Kim Ulmer; daughter Linda Perkins and husband David; grandchildren; Jennifer Vanderburg and husband TJ, Chad, Chris and Nick Perkins; Staslie Galesburg and husband Will, Kim Langston and husband Joe, and Billy Ulmer. She is also survived by her great grandchildren; Blake and Olivia Vanderburg, Gwyneth Galesburg, Farrah and Zev Langston, and Mckynzi, Makaila, and Billy, Jr. Ulmer. In addition, she is survived by too many nieces and nephews to count. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris's name to Hendrick Home for Children, P. O. Box 5195, Abilene, TX 79608 or any other . Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries