Doris Strain Lloyd
Abilene - Doris Strain Lloyd, 82, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Doris was born on August 18, 1934 in Brownwood, Texas to Jim and Victoria Strain. Doris spent most of her school years in Haskell, Texas (a town full of people with whom she developed close relationships and friendships, and she loved for years long after she had moved away). After graduating from Haskell High School, Doris enrolled and graduated with a degree in elementary education from North Texas State College. It was in Haskell, while working at the Paint Creek Power Plant before his sophomore year at Texas A&M College, Doris met Herman Lloyd. Doris and Herman were married in Haskell on September 8, 1957; they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Doris's legacy is relationships: she was a fantastic wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Even as dementia was stealing Doris's mind, friends still invited her to lunch or to celebrate birthdays with the rest of the "girls." Friends continued to stop and visit even though Doris no longer recognized them. Doris was blessed to have such wonderful friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Strain. She is survived by her husband, Herman; her sons, Randy and wife Sheila (Abilene), Wendel and wife Shelley (Dallas); grandchildren, Hunter Lloyd and his wife Morgan (Austin), Taylor Lloyd (Houston), Alissa Lloyd, Belinda Lloyd and Katie Lloyd (all of Dallas); brother, Ernest Strain (Abilene). Doris is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews (as Doris said, "they are a lot of fun").
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Services Network, 1218 N. 4th St. #213, Abilene, Texas 79601 or to Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine St., Abilene, Texas 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 30, 2019