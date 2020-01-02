|
Doris Virginia Proctor Baucum
Anson - DORIS VIRGINIA PROCTOR BAUCUM passed away January 2, 2020 in Legacy Lane facility at Wisteria Place in Abilene, Texas. Family visitation will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Adams Graham Funeral Home in Anson. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Anson where Doris was a member and taught Sunday school for many years. Conducting the service will be Gayle Baucum and Mathew St. John. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Doris was born in Manila, Arkansas, November 8, 1937. She was the daughter of Charlie Dean and Bessie Jones Proctor. Her family moved to Henderson, Texas when was a little girl where she grew up and attended school. She graduated school in Henderson in 1956. Upon graduating high school, she moved to Abilene and attended Hendrick School of Nursing where she met Jimlee Baucum. Doris and Jimlee were married December 12, 1958 at First Baptist Church in Abilene.
Doris graduated Hendrick School of Nursing with a RN degree in 1959. She passed state boards in 1959 receiving her RN license. She and Jimlee moved to Anson in 1960. She began working at Anson General Hospital where she worked for 38 years. During that time, she taught several LVN classes. Many of the students she taught continued their education to become RNs as well.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law (Mark Wallace).
She is survived by her husband, Jimlee Baucum of Anson; three daughters, Teresa Baucum of Abilene, Deana Evenden (and husband, Chris) of Abilene and Regina Wallace Davis (and husband, Byron) of Tuscola. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Lindsey Romano (and husband, Patrick) of Boulder, CO and Laci Moreland of Abilene; two grandsons, Jared Wallace (and wife, Ashton) of Dallas and Hayden Wallace of Lubbock and one great grandson, Lincoln Wallace.
The family would like to thank the staff at Legacy Lane for the care given to Doris while she was at Legacy Lane. They would also like to thank Hendrick Hospice Care for their care as well.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the or to Hendrick Hospice Care.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020