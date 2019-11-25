|
Doris Wiley
Abilene - Doris Jean Wiley of Abilene went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019,
Doris was born September 25, 1944 in Calvert, TX to Alma Williams and Green Wiley. She received her education from Midland High School.
Doris was a Dietary Clerk for 12 years at Windcrest Adult Care Center of Abilene.
Doris was a devoted member of Shiloh Baptist Church for many years where she loved singing in the choir.
She loved crossword puzzles, macramé and growing plants.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents Alma and Green Wiley, brother Larry Wiley, sons, Gregory Medearis, and Rodney Medearis.
Left to cherish her memories are son, Cedric Medearis(Genevieve)of Lewisville, Tx, daughter, LaDonnia Kellum(Tyson)of Waxahachie, Tx., 10grandchildren, Raymond Sanchez, Erica Packer, Damian Medearis, Malaysia Medearis, Ebonie Howell, Kayla Medearis, J'Karee Jefferson, Nicholas Medearis, AbriannaMedearis, and Zakiya Johnson, and 7 great grandchildren. Sisters; Willie Faye Phillips of Abilene, Tx., Georgia Davis of Woodbridge, Va., Sheila Clay Williams(James)of Allen, Tx.,Mary Williams of Waco, Tx., brothers; Winston Wayne Wiley(Catherine) of Worcester Ma., Latrell Webster or Fort Worth, Tx., Darrell Webster(Gwendolyn)of Garland, Tx., and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church, Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6 at 10:00 with the funeral to follow at 11:00.
Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home, Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019