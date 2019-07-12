|
Dorothy Anderson
Ranger - Dorothy Anderson, 98, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 AM at the First Baptist Church of Ranger with interment following in the Moran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home, 211 Pine, Ranger on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 6-7 PM.
Dorothy Garlitz Anderson was born on May 29, 1921 in Moran, Texas to Herman Garlitz and Maudie Brown Garlitz. She married Max Anderson on October 19, 1938 in Dallas. Dorothy was a bookkeeper for Anderson Dozer and Montgomery Ward. She enjoyed oil painting, sewing, cooking, dancing, and traveling, and she was a member of Covenant Love Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeralyn Sledge of Ranger; sister, Louise Shelton of Albany; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Melvin Anderson, four brothers, and 4 sisters.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 12, 2019