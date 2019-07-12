Services
Edwards Funeral Home
211 Pine Street
Ranger, TX 76470
(254) 647-1133
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
211 Pine Street
Ranger, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ranger
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Anderson


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Anderson Obituary
Dorothy Anderson

Ranger - Dorothy Anderson, 98, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 AM at the First Baptist Church of Ranger with interment following in the Moran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home, 211 Pine, Ranger on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 6-7 PM.

Dorothy Garlitz Anderson was born on May 29, 1921 in Moran, Texas to Herman Garlitz and Maudie Brown Garlitz. She married Max Anderson on October 19, 1938 in Dallas. Dorothy was a bookkeeper for Anderson Dozer and Montgomery Ward. She enjoyed oil painting, sewing, cooking, dancing, and traveling, and she was a member of Covenant Love Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Jeralyn Sledge of Ranger; sister, Louise Shelton of Albany; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Melvin Anderson, four brothers, and 4 sisters.

Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.edwards-funeral-homes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now