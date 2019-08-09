|
Dorothy Byers
Abilene - Dorothy R. Smith Byers was called home early Sunday morning August 4, at the age of 97. She was born in Henderson, Tx. on November 15, 1921 to Absalom Alonzo Smith and Ada Herod Smith. She was the youngest of nine children. The family was musically talented, entertaining family and friends with pianos, guitars, and fiddles. Dorothy was self-taught at piano and guitar and had a beautiful singing voice.
From childhood, she loved and appreciated God's creation. She enjoyed flowers, birds, and butterflies. She especially loved cardinals and the Dogwood trees in her native East Texas.
She loved learning and was an avid reader. An excellent student, she was the first in her family to graduate from high school. Transfering to Rusk High School her senior year, she started on the girls basketball team, which earned a trip to the state meet in Austin.
After graduation, Dorothy moved to Grapeland, Tx where she met her future husband, Ralph S. Byers, at a church service. He was visiting from out of town and they began a relationship through letter writing and dating as permitted by distance. They married on December 15, 1942. Ralph was a preacher, a school teacher and an administrator. Dorothy was a homemaker and his support and inspiration. She was also very involved in church and school activities.
Ralph always raised a garden and Dorothy enjoyed picking and preserving the produce. She especially loved to shell peas and pick out pecans she had gathered. She made delicious sweet pickles, jams, and jellies. Dorothy was also a great cook. Her creamed corn, pecan pie and homemade ice cream are legendary in her circle of family and church friends.
Ralph and Dorothy's early household included their daughters, Nelda and Rosemary, and Ralph's brother, John R. Goodrum who joined them when their mother died. He was the adored big brother to the girls. Later in their marriage, they were blessed with a son, Ralph Samuel Byers, Jr. (Sammy). The girls have always said they had a "big brother" and a "little brother."
Dorothy fiercely loved her family and friends, and they loved her. She had a ready smile and cheerful word for everyone. She was also their "prayer warrior." She played the piano at home and at family gatherings until her stroke in January of this year. Dorothy will be missed by all who were privileged to know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, all of her siblings, her sister-in-law Frances Copeland, her brother-in-law Lon O. Goodrum, brother-in-law Walter Byers, our beloved "Aunt Fannie" Kirk, beloved nieces, Laquita Watson, Glenda Walts, Sandy Smith, Melody Byers and beloved nephew Johnny Smith.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Nelda Swedlund and husband Vic, Rosemary Powell and husband Don, and son Ralph S. Byers, Jr. (Sammy), all of Abilene. Grandchildren: Jana Davis and husband Boris of San Antonio, Joel Swedlund and wife Ruth of Abilene, Chris Swedlund and wife Angell of Hockley, Trey Powell and wife Lisa of Enid, OK. Tammy Powell Murphy and husband Jason of Abilene. Great Grandchildren: Joshua Davis of San Antonio, Caleb Davis of Austin, Catherine, Joseph, and Nathan Swedlund of Abilene, Chloe and Christopher Swedlund of Hockley, Hunter Powell of Lubbock, Lauren and Brenden Powell of Enid, OK. Jay Davis of San Antonio, Derrick Davis of Brooklyn, NY., and Anthony Davis of San Antonio. Beloved Nieces and Nephews: Gail Smith Pospisil, Linda Criner, Debbie Smith, Leta Haskelt, Lessie Siegler, Shelia Roberts, Elaine Smith, Susie Smith, Jerry D. Smith, Dalton Smith Adelia Brown, Alice Duplichan, Jim Copeland, Keith M. Byers, Robin Ramsden, Lon Goodrum, Karen McGuire, Robert Goodrum, Kimberly Green, Scott Goodrum, Kimberly Goodrum, David Goodrum, Clayton Goodrum. Many friends: Including special friends Lennie Carter and Brenda Beckworth.
Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers: Great Grandsons: Joshua Davis, Caleb Davis, Joseph Swedlund, Nathan Swedlund, Christopher Swedlund, Hunter Powell, Brenden Powell and Great Nephew: Jason Murphy.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Keith Robinson, who had been her doctor since she and her husband moved to Abilene in 1997. Dr. Robinson told us, "She's family" and treated her as such.We would also like to thank Judy Hancock, owner and care provider at Choices Residential Assisted Living and Respite Care. Miss Dorothy was treated with love and compassion. It was the closest thing to being "at home." Also thanks to Beth, the young aide that helped Judy provide for her care.
Dorothy was always mindful of those who were in need. She had many causes she helped as she could, but Meals on Wheels was a special favorite.
If desired, contributions may be made to:
Meals on Wheels
P.O. Box 903
Abilene, Tx. 79604-0903
Or to a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 9, 2019