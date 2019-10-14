|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Caffey
Abilene - Dorothy "Dot" Caffey, 84, of Abilene passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Abilene.
A funeral mass will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Rd., Abilene, Tx., 79606. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. A visitation and rosary will be held Wednesday, October 16, from 6 to 8 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 US HWY 277 S., Abilene, TX., 79606.
Dot was born on November 8, 1934 in Dallas, Tx., to the late Johnny M. Munson and Lelia Irene Lawler Munson. She married Curtis Caffey on May 15, 1954, and they were blessed with 65 years of marriage. They opened and operated the Stagecoach Inn in Stamford, Texas for 18 years. She had a code of conduct for her patrons including rules such as men didn't wear hats on the dance floor and ladies conducted themselves as ladies. Dot was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also served her church by coordinating funeral meals for families for many years and took great pride in knowing that things were done right. She was a volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and Meals on Wheels. Dot loved to look her best and enjoyed being a Mary Kay Consultant for many years. She also worked over 32 years for Rhodes Insurance Agency as the office manager. Her love was her family and the grandkids affectionately called her "Mimi". She was "tiny but mighty" and if you were corrected by her you walked away still feeling loved.
Dot is survived by her husband, Curtis Caffey; two daughters: Rhonda Boyd (David), Nancy Lozano; two sons: David Caffey (Evynne), Mark Caffey (Laura); ten grandchildren: Sarah Elizabeth McLen (Frank), Daniel Boyd (Jessica), Stephen Lozano (Mattie), Kindrah Miller (Seth), Joshua Caffey (Dora), Kandice Caffey, Jacob Caffey, Madeleine Caffey (Jess Swindell), Emiline Caffey; eight great grandchildren: Payton Dickson, Sunny Miller, Isabella Boyd, Sage Miller, Kalli Rose Miller, Samuel David Caffey, Journey Grace Nicholson, Curtis James Caffey; two sisters: Marie Marshall (Robert), Pat Smith; five sisters-in-law: Sue Munson, Beverly Munson, Theresa Munson, Lou Alice DeAlba and Patsy Bledsoe; brother-in-law Talmadge Caffey, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Dot was preceded in death by her mother, father, and stepfather Joseph H. Munson, great grandson Seth Tyler Miller, five brothers, and one sister.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019