Dorothy Claudine Smith, 87, went home to her Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. A service will be held at Swenson Baptist Church on Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m., under the direction of Giles McCoy Funeral Home of Aspermont. A graveside service will be held at Aspermont Cemetery immediately following.
Dorothy was born on February 19, 1932, in Stamford, Texas, to the late Claude and Izella Hudson. After graduating with a class of 26 from Aspermont High School in 1949, Dorothy worked in Abilene for the telephone company. She married Roy T. Smith on April 1, 1951.
They made their home in Amarillo for several years before moving to Lubbock in the late 1950's. Dorothy began her Lubbock banking career at Plains National Bank before embarking on a 30-year career at First National Bank. She started the "First Ladies" club, where her love of travel came in handy as she led many trips for members of the bank to various points in the United States. She retired in 1990 as one of the bank's female Vice Presidents. Her favorite spot in the entire world was the Tetons of Wyoming. She and Roy made scores of summer trips there - and never tired of it! But they also loved spending time with good friends on the Oregon coast, Ruidoso, and Big Bend.
She and Roy were huge Texas Tech fans, even returning for games in Lubbock after moving to Kerrville. The only thing she loved more than her Red Raiders, were a pretty pair of high heels and her pups, who were really more like her babies. She gave tender-loving care to Chipper, Brandy, Buffy, and finally to Boo Bear, who survives her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Izella Hudson; by her husband, Roy T. Smith, and her nephew Darrel Lynn Smith. She is survived by sister-in-law Mary Taylor of Burleson. She is also survived by nephews Larry Duane and wife D'Anna of Abilene, Texas; Dennis and wife Dale of Tye, Texas; Gary and wife Mary Taylor of Loveland, Colorado; and by nieces Denise and husband Alan Barron of Keller, Texas; Carey and husband Holden of El Paso, Texas; and Teresa and husband Kirk Fleschli of Loveland, Colorado. She is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as a host of dear friends.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the care-givers of Home Instead of Lubbock for their concern for and watchful care of Dorothy over the past several years, as well as Hospice of Lubbock for their attention to the smallest detail of Dorothy's care in her final days.
As Dorothy was such a lover of all of God's creatures, memorial gifts can be made in her honor to the Humane Society or to an animal shelter of your choice. Donations may also be given to Hospice of Lubbock.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 10, 2019