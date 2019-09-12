Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Hamlin, TX
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cork
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Cork


1934 - 2019
Dorothy Cork Obituary
Dorothy Cork

Abilene - Dorothy Cork of Abilene passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hamlin on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Reverend Larry Kimbrough officiating.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at North's Memorial Chapel.

Mrs. Dorothy Ray Fuller was born in Ponta, Texas on February 27, 1934 where she grew up and Attended public school there. Following her schooling she worked in various jobs. She met and married Mr. Bill W. Cork in Rusk, Texas in 1971. He moved her to Hamlin, Texas and surprised her with six daughters and two sons. They grew together as a couple enjoying life as one united with Oak Grove Baptist Church of Hamlin. God called her husband to be with him on January 22, 2007. She continued her walk of faith with Oak Grove until her health failed, after which she moved to Abilene to the Willow Springs Nursing Home until her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, one daughter, three sons-in-law and one great grandson.

She is survived by five daughters: Bernice Hargrave (Alton), Mary Catherine Whitfield (Edgar), Peggy McDonald, Mary Ann Holland Alberta Cotman (Bobby), Bill Cork, Jr. (Dessie) and James Cork (Gloria); eighteen grandchildren and twenty one great grandchildren.

Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 12, 2019
