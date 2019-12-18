Services
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Dorothy Fitch Patterson Zinn

Clyde - Dorothy Fitch Patterson Zinn, 96, of Clyde, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Memorial services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Clyde, Texas on January 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Monty Barnett officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, Texas.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
