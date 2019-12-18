|
Dorothy Fitch Patterson Zinn
Clyde - Dorothy Fitch Patterson Zinn, 96, of Clyde, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Memorial services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Clyde, Texas on January 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Monty Barnett officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019